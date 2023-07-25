TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 1,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

