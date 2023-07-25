Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:DNAY) Trading Down 4.9%

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.35. 118,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 54,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Telesis Bio Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Telesis Bio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telesis Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telesis Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telesis Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telesis Bio by 66.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telesis Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Telesis Bio by 696.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telesis Bio Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telesis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.