Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,643,000 after acquiring an additional 294,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,609,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.