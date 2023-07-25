Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,405 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 43,928 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Alphabet by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 61,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.21.

GOOGL stock opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.