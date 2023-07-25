Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.94.

Several brokerages have commented on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $261,571.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,279.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenable news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $57,925.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $261,571.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,279.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,423 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tenable Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth $1,127,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 312,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 1.23. Tenable has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $48.93.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.