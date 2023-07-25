Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.94.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $43.34 on Monday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88.

Insider Activity

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $57,925.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $261,571.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,279.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $57,925.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $164,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,423 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,621,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $42,934,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tenable by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after purchasing an additional 595,880 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Articles

