Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 505,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 506,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $331.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,067,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after buying an additional 4,465,474 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,472,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after buying an additional 2,357,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 929,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 524,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,085,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 528,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

