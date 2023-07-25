Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Position Cut by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Teradyne by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $578,121. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $115.14 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $117.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.30.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

