TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at B. Riley

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.25 target price for the company.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of WULF opened at $3.41 on Monday. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 375.21% and a negative return on equity of 80.23%. Research analysts forecast that TeraWulf will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WULF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TeraWulf by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,027 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 154.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,850,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,730,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 5,028.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,214,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

