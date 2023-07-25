TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Raised to $16.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TGTX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

TGTX opened at $20.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 213.67% and a negative net margin of 1,966.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 896,867 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $209,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

