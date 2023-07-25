The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Stock Holdings Lifted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 281.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 164,300 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.18% of The GEO Group worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,345,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,668,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The GEO Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,135,000 after buying an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,524,000 after buying an additional 1,352,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,398,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 177,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.70. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $12.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $608.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,896 shares in the company, valued at $134,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $107,317.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,867.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.