The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,911 shares of company stock worth $76,238,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.89.

HSY stock opened at $245.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.22 and its 200 day moving average is $248.62. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $211.49 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

