The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $135.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.17. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $359,411,000,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

