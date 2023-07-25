Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 114,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 81,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Thor Explorations Stock Up 5.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

About Thor Explorations

(Get Free Report)

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.