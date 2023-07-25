TMC the metals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,556 call options on the company. This is an increase of 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,176 call options.

Insider Transactions at TMC the metals

In related news, Director Andrei Karkar purchased 3,997,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $2,998,139.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,953,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,965,121.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,651,000,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMC the metals Stock Down 24.2 %

Several equities analysts have commented on TMC shares. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of TMC opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. TMC the metals has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that TMC the metals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About TMC the metals

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

Featured Stories

