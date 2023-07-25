Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $256.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.50.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $214.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.68 and a 200-day moving average of $227.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

