Traders Purchase Large Volume of Mattel Call Options (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 8,273 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 165% compared to the typical volume of 3,118 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MAT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. Mattel has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

