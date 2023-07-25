Traders Purchase Large Volume of Tupperware Brands Call Options (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 11,856 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 258% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,311 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 94,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 43,747 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 717.6% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 446,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 391,769 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $70.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

