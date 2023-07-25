Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) Trading Up 0.1%

Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 5,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 15,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.41% of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF

The Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (TWIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks current income across a broad range of domestic assets, including dividend paying stocks, preferred securities, high yield bonds, and REITs. The actively managed fund has a great deal of leeway in terms of individual security selection and duration.

