TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Shares Down 2.9%

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.32. 34,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 166,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.
TransCode Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TransCode Therapeutics news, CEO Robert Michael Dudley bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,434.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics
TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.
