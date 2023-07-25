TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Shares Down 2.9%

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.32. 34,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 166,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

TransCode Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransCode Therapeutics news, CEO Robert Michael Dudley bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,434.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

