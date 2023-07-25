TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,836,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after buying an additional 267,390 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $125,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $125,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $37,802.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock worth $2,620,960 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.84.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

