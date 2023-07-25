TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stake Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 59.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in TransUnion by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,836,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after buying an additional 267,390 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 41.1% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU stock opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.84. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $125,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $125,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $2,620,960 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRU. Barclays cut their target price on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

