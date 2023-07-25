Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $21.55. 210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.
Traton Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78.
Traton Company Profile
Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers city buses, intercity and travel coaches, and heavy-duty vehicles for long-distance and distribution transport, as well as construction vehicles; vans, light- to heavy-duty trucks for distributors, and long-distance vans; bus chassis, commercial trucks, and diesel engines; and school and commercial buses under the IC Bus brand.
