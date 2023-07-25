TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Trading Up 2.4%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.03. Approximately 2,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

TravelSky Technology Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46.

Get TravelSky Technology alerts:

TravelSky Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.0604 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.