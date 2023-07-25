Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Shares Down 0.6%

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 715,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 549,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
Trillion Energy International Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22.
Trillion Energy International Company Profile
Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trillion Energy International
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Trillion Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillion Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.