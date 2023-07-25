Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $31.68.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

TRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

