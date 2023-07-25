Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at DA Davidson

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Triumph Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.57.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $68.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.23. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Davis R. Deadman acquired 1,500 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $27,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Davis R. Deadman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $27,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at $462,570. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda bought 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $382,818.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 411,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,098,316.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,468 shares of company stock worth $793,028 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.