Truist Financial Boosts First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target to $33.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FFIN. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st.

FFIN stock opened at $31.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.75. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32.

In other news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 18,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $481,555.53. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,794.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 3,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,619.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 18,387 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,794.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,587 shares of company stock worth $747,571. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

