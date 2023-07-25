Truist Financial Trims Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Target Price to $29.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a sell rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Range Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.95.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RRC stock opened at $30.19 on Monday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.10.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,843.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,843.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $4,190,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,487.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,668,000 after buying an additional 2,334,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Range Resources by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,114 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Range Resources by 1,498.1% in the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,694,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,017,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.