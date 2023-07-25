UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FIHL. JMP Securities began coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE FIHL opened at $13.55 on Monday. Fidelis Insurance has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products. It offers insurance and reinsurance services, specialty insurance, such as aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property, terrorism and political violence, fine art and contingency services, and Socium. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, and Dublin, Ireland.

