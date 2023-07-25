Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock Position Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Udemy were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Udemy by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Udemy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Udemy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Udemy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Udemy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on UDMY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Udemy Price Performance

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.75. Udemy, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $17.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $176.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 45.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Udemy

In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $161,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,781,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $161,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,781,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 31,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $308,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,236,602.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,006 shares of company stock worth $1,453,927 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Udemy

(Free Report)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

