UGI (NYSE:UGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

UGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

NYSE:UGI opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. UGI has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $203,745,000. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 3,611.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,049,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,654 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

