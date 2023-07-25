Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) vs. Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Critical Analysis

Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY – Get Free Report) and Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ultra Electronics and Woodward’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Woodward $2.38 billion 3.03 $171.70 million $2.59 46.48

Woodward has higher revenue and earnings than Ultra Electronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

81.4% of Woodward shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Woodward shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ultra Electronics and Woodward, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Woodward 0 5 2 0 2.29

Woodward has a consensus price target of $105.88, indicating a potential downside of 12.05%. Given Woodward’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Woodward is more favorable than Ultra Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Electronics and Woodward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Electronics N/A N/A N/A Woodward 6.12% 9.39% 4.71%

Summary

Woodward beats Ultra Electronics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. The company operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. It offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications. The company also provides cutting-edge tactical radios, tactical networking technologies, and satellite communications equipment for militaries; missile flight instrumentation, radio frequency microwave, electronic warfare, simulation and training, and tactical radio frequency solutions and test systems; command, control, and intelligence solutions; and cyber security solutions. In addition, it offers mission- and safety-critical products and systems; manned and unmanned vehicle systems and equipment; ballistic identification; tool mark examination; and forensic analysis system solutions, as well as optical imagery systems, safety sensors, and instrumentation and control systems. The company operates in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mainland Europe, and internationally. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of August 1, 2022, Ultra Electronics Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Cobham Limited.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft. These products are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems. It also provides aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier-one suppliers, and various contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares or replacements, and spare parts. The Industrial segment offers actuators, valves, pumps, fuel injection systems, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, and sensors. These products are used on industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, compressors, and reciprocating engines. This segment sells its aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

