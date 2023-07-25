Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Shares Up 0.8%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.23. 70,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,732,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNCY. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Unicycive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Unicycive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNCY. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 69,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

