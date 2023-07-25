Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Shares Up 0.8%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCYGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.23. 70,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,732,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNCY. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Unicycive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Unicycive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNCY. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 69,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Featured Articles

