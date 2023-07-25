Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,925,000 after buying an additional 741,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Unilever by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,010,000 after purchasing an additional 726,746 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,827 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Down 1.7 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE:UL opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

