United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,324 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in United Airlines by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

