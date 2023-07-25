Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,063,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 323.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 38,515 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 29,421 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UHS opened at $148.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.22. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,697 shares of company stock worth $10,547,996 in the last three months. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

