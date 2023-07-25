Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

UNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.17. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Unum Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

