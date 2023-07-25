Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPST shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $44,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 463,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $84,910.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,057.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $44,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 463,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock worth $1,885,692 in the last 90 days. 18.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Upstart by 104,187.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,890,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $5,178,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 36.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12. Upstart has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $61.50.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.08. Upstart had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%. The business had revenue of $102.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

