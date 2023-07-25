Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $128.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.10.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

