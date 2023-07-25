VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.84 and last traded at $20.84. 284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91.

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0799 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (MIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MIG was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

