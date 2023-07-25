Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 26.35 and last traded at 26.36. Approximately 1,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.39.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is 26.15.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1611 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

