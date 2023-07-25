Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 26.35 and last traded at 26.36. Approximately 1,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.39.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is 26.15.
Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1611 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.
