Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Trading Down 1.8%

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.36). 242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 106,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

Various Eateries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of £24.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.06.

About Various Eateries

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 15 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

