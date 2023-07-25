Ventas (NYSE:VTR) versus Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Financial Review

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ventas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ventas and Americold Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $4.13 billion 4.81 -$47.45 million ($0.18) -276.04 Americold Realty Trust $2.91 billion 3.07 -$19.44 million ($0.02) -1,654.50

Volatility and Risk

Americold Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ventas. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ventas has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ventas and Americold Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 0 2 5 1 2.88 Americold Realty Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57

Ventas presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.66%. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $34.07, indicating a potential upside of 2.97%. Given Ventas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ventas is more favorable than Americold Realty Trust.

Dividends

Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ventas pays out -999.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Americold Realty Trust pays out -4,400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Ventas and Americold Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas -1.64% -0.66% -0.28% Americold Realty Trust -0.16% -0.12% -0.06%

Summary

Ventas beats Americold Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, hospitals and other healthcare real estate. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

