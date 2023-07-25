VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Shares Up 1.5%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.30. 5,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 28,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of VerifyMe in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

VerifyMe Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VerifyMe

VerifyMe ( NASDAQ:VRME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 21.10% and a negative net margin of 58.16%. On average, research analysts expect that VerifyMe, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 160,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 492.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 74,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in VerifyMe during the first quarter valued at $383,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VerifyMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.