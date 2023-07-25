VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Shares Up 1.5%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.30. 5,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 28,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of VerifyMe in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
VerifyMe Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $12.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VerifyMe
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 160,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 492.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 74,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in VerifyMe during the first quarter valued at $383,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VerifyMe Company Profile
VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.
