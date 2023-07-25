Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.55 and a 12 month high of C$39.21.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Free Report ) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$550.97 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 46.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.0564374 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.68 per share, with a total value of C$62,720.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.