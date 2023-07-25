Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VSCO shares. TheStreet cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 112.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.