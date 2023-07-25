Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Raymond James

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNOM. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.56.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.89. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $36.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

