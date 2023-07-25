Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

VIRT opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.20. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $842,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 452,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,482.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 44.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

