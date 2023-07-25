Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,559 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 925,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 17.6% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,063,000 after acquiring an additional 760,964 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 31.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,936,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,478,000 after acquiring an additional 462,029 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Vistra by 43.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director Julie A. Lagacy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vistra Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

NYSE:VST opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.30). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s payout ratio is -105.13%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

